CAV

American Fine Dining

14 Imperial Place

Popular Items

Baboo Salad$14.00
Marinated chicken medallions served with shredded lettuce, cucumbers and carrots over & soman noodles in a light peanut dressing no oil (served chilled)
Clam Chowder Cup$6.50
Traditional New England clam chowder
Asparagus$6.00
The TomMozz$12.00
Toasted French Baguette, with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil, drizzled with basil oil, served with side salad
Sophia Salad$13.00
Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
Seared Salmon$16.00
Seared Salmon in an orange glaze sauce, served over grilled vegetables, Spanish onions, snow peas and mixed greens
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken in a white wine butter sauce served with shredded carrots and roasted potatoes
The Bag$13.50
Warm baguette with melted brie, smoked turkey, and honey mustard dressing served with side salad
Add Chive Dumpling$3.50
Duck Confit$33.00
Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato
Location

Providence RI

Providence RI

Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
