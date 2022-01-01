CAV
American Fine Dining
14 Imperial Place
Popular Items
Location
14 Imperial Place
Providence RI
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Eddy
Eddy is a bar located in downtown providence that offers great beer, wine and cocktails!
Pizza Queen - Weybosset
Come in and enjoy!
Charuma
Come in and enjoy!
Bacaro Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!