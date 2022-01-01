Go
Cava Mezze

Cava Clarendon

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2940 Clarendon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pita$15.00
grilled chicken, tzatziki, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in pita
Gyro Pita$14.00
BEEF/LAMB, FRIES, TZATZIKI, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SPRING MIX, WRAPPED IN PITA
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, aged feta, bell peppers, olives, red onion, oregano, greek vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sliders$15.00
2 SLIDERS, SPICY APRICOT, CABBAGE SLAW, TARRAGON HARISSA AIOLI, FETA, JALAPENOS
Hummus$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
Tzatziki$8.00
YOGURT, GARLIC, DILL
Chicken Platter$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
Gyro Platter$14.00
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

2940 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
