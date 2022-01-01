Cavalli Pizza
Welcome to Cavalli Pizza in Irving! We are a certified Neapolitan pizza company that takes pride in our product. Our Irving location is a counter service restaurant. We are also BYOB. Come enjoy our pizza, in our house you are family!
6112 Penrose Ave
Location
6112 Penrose Ave
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
