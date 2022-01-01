Go
Welcome to Cavalli Pizza in Irving! We are a certified Neapolitan pizza company that takes pride in our product. Our Irving location is a counter service restaurant. We are also BYOB. Come enjoy our pizza, in our house you are family!

Location

6112 Penrose Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
