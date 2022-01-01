Go
Cavalli pizza is wood-fired in a searing 900-degree oven - just like the pizza of Naples, Italy, where they've been making perfect pizza for hundreds of years. If you want authentic, Neapolitan style pizza, you can go to Naples - or save an airline ticket and go to Cavalli. And don't worry, after just one taste, you'll know you can handle the heat!

6851 Virgina Parkway

Location

McKinney TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
