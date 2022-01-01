Cavalli Pizza
Cavalli pizza is wood-fired in a searing 900-degree oven - just like the pizza of Naples, Italy, where they've been making perfect pizza for hundreds of years. If you want authentic, Neapolitan style pizza, you can go to Naples - or save an airline ticket and go to Cavalli. And don't worry, after just one taste, you'll know you can handle the heat!
6851 Virgina Parkway
Location
McKinney TX
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
