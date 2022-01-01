Go
Cavalryman Steakhouse

Let us ride to you! Use promo code: FAIR for 20% off all take-out orders (please note that the alcohol prices on our online menu are marked down 15% already- input the code "FAIR" for the additional 20 % off). We are a Wyoming landmark located on the grounds of historic Fort Sanders, we feature high quality meats, grains and vegetables from local & regional producers.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4425 S 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1177 reviews)

Popular Items

Striploin 12 oz$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
The Rough Rider$41.95
One of our most popular items—
two beef tenderloin medallions layered with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and topped with diced lobster, crab and shrimp in our authentic Chimichurri sauce.
Western Bread Pudding$8.95
Served warm (in a skillet if dining inside the restaurant) with whiskey caramel sauce, crème anglaise and whipped cream.
Greek Lamb Burger$14.95
Lamb shoulder ground in house, blended with a special Greek seasoning, topped with goat cheese, berry reduction, and spring mix lettuce.
Battered Mushrooms$4.95
Fresh mushrooms served crispy and golden brown with citrus soy dipping sauce
Xtra Soda Bread$2.99
Wyo Burger$13.95
Our 10 oz in-house ground steak burger grilled to your specification.
Blackened Prime 8 oz$24.00
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich$13.95
Served open-faced on toast with mashed potatoes and our house brown gravy.
Substitute Steakhouse Fries upon request.
Country Fried Steak$16.95
Hand-breaded cubed steak served with homemade cream gravy on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4425 S 3rd St

Laramie WY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
