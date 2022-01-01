Go
Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake

Sandy beach, sunset views, delicious food and Moments Created Daily!

40 Vacation Court

Popular Items

AMF$11.00
Absolut Citron$7.00
Appletini$10.00
Potstickers$14.00
Memphis Fried Pickles$10.00
Well Vodka DBL$8.00
Hickory Burger$17.00
Prime Rib Sliders$19.00
Location

40 Vacation Court

Coolin ID

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
