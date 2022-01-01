Go
Cavé Bistro

Eat Well, Feel Your Best
Welcome to Cavé (Kah-vey) Bistro. Our 100% gluten free, farm-to-table menu uses mainly organic produce and grass-fed, grass finished pasture raised meats, game, poultry and fresh local and wild seafood. We serve a creative menu of delicious dishes made from scratch using fresh, wholesome ingredients.

515 Sylvania Ave

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Hash$6.00
Soup of the Day$8.00
Ask us what today's soup is!
8 Meal Plan$110.00
Pickup is on Monday from 12:00pm - 8:00pm.
If you need to make substitutions, please make your selections below. If not, you will receive the full menu provided on our website.
Bolognese$25.00
Zucchini Noodles, Pumpkin Seed-Basil Pesto
Marrow Burger$22.00
Bacon-Onion Jam, Kerrygold Cheddar, GF Potato Bun, Duck Fat Truffle Fries
Grass-Fed Beef Brisket Wrap$16.00
Avocado, Smoked Chili Aioli, Kerrygold Cheddar, GF Quinoa Tortilla
Market Fish$34.00
See our website for today's specials!
Location

515 Sylvania Ave

Avon-By-The-Sea NJ

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
