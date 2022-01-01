Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cave City restaurants you'll love

Cave City restaurants
  Cave City

Must-try Cave City restaurants

Bucky Bee's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bucky Bee's BBQ

822 Mammoth Cave St., Cave City

Avg 4 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded "King Ransom" Potato$10.69
Named after our youngest son, this potato is a meal fit for a King, 1 pound Idaho potato, loaded with a half pound of our house smoked pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced bacon.
Queen Burger (8oz)$10.99
Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (8 Ounces)
1 lb. Pulled Pork$11.00
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (16 ounces)
More about Bucky Bee's BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Landers Pots Bottom

105 Broadway St, Cave City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Landers Pots Bottom
The Dive image

 

The Dive

201 A Broadway St, Cave City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Dive
