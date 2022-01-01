Cave City restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bucky Bee's BBQ
822 Mammoth Cave St., Cave City
|Loaded "King Ransom" Potato
|$10.69
Named after our youngest son, this potato is a meal fit for a King, 1 pound Idaho potato, loaded with a half pound of our house smoked pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced bacon.
|Queen Burger (8oz)
|$10.99
Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (8 Ounces)
|1 lb. Pulled Pork
|$11.00
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (16 ounces)
The Dive
201 A Broadway St, Cave City