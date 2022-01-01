Cave Creek bars & lounges you'll love

Cave Creek restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Cave Creek

Local Jonny's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Jonny's

6033 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegg Bfst Burrito$12.00
sautéed kale & spinach, red bell pepper and onion with scrambled eggs, feta cheese and avocado - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
Flat Tire Burrito$12.00
bacon, sausage, potatoes, green chilies, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
Southwest Sunrise Sandwich$13.50
two over-medium fried eggs, ham, avocado, tomato, cheddar and chipotle aioli on sourdough toast with seasoned potatoes
More about Local Jonny's
Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery image

 

Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery

30855 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bites$15.99
Cave Creek Caesar Salad$13.59
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$10.99
More about Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
Ofrenda image

FRENCH FRIES

Ofrenda

7100 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 3.9 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
APP Elote Chicken Lollies$12.00
5 Frenched drumsticks, fried crispy, tossed in
elote aioli, topped with dehydrated corn,
crema, cortija cheese, cilantro and house
seasoning
APP Ceviche de Ofrenda$15.00
S&S Chicken and Lime Soup$7.00
More about Ofrenda
Vino & Panino image

MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Vino & Panino

6920 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.9 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Dog$7.00
More about Vino & Panino
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood

6710 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Butternut Squash$25.00
Basket Of Bread
Fettuccine Bolognese$25.00
More about Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood

