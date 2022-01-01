Cave Creek bars & lounges you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Jonny's
6033 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Vegg Bfst Burrito
|$12.00
sautéed kale & spinach, red bell pepper and onion with scrambled eggs, feta cheese and avocado - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
|Flat Tire Burrito
|$12.00
bacon, sausage, potatoes, green chilies, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
|Southwest Sunrise Sandwich
|$13.50
two over-medium fried eggs, ham, avocado, tomato, cheddar and chipotle aioli on sourdough toast with seasoned potatoes
Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
30855 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bourbon Bites
|$15.99
|Cave Creek Caesar Salad
|$13.59
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Ofrenda
7100 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|APP Elote Chicken Lollies
|$12.00
5 Frenched drumsticks, fried crispy, tossed in
elote aioli, topped with dehydrated corn,
crema, cortija cheese, cilantro and house
seasoning
|APP Ceviche de Ofrenda
|$15.00
|S&S Chicken and Lime Soup
|$7.00
MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Vino & Panino
6920 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Chili Dog
|$7.00