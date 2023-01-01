Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cave Creek

Go
Cave Creek restaurants
Toast

Cave Creek restaurants that serve burritos

Flat Tire Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Jonny's Tavern and Café

6033 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flat Tire Burrito$13.00
bacon, sausage, potatoes, green chilies, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
Vegg Bfst Burrito$13.00
sautéed kale & spinach, red bell pepper and onion with scrambled eggs, feta cheese and avocado - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
More about Local Jonny's Tavern and Café
Consumer pic

 

Loco J's Tacos & Tequila

28260 n Tatum Blvd, Cavecreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Burrito$17.00
More about Loco J's Tacos & Tequila

Browse other tasty dishes in Cave Creek

Chocolate Cake

Brisket

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Carne Asada Tacos

Calamari

Cake

Map

More near Cave Creek to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston