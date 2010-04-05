Go
Consumer picView gallery

Caves - 308 SW 3rd St

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

308 SW 3rd St

Corvallis, OR 97333

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

308 SW 3rd St, Corvallis OR 97333

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Sky High Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Bière Library
orange starNo Reviews
151 NW Monroe Ave Ste 102 Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Corvallis

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Caves - 308 SW 3rd St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston