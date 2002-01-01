Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1931 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita CA 90717
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harbor Thai Cuisine - 26640 s western Ave Suite M
No Reviews
26640 s western Ave Suite M HARBOR CITY, CA 90710
View restaurant