Go
Consumer picView gallery

Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1931 Pacific Coast Highway

Lomita, CA 90717

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1931 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita CA 90717

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita
orange starNo Reviews
2064 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
Harbor Thai Cuisine - 26640 s western Ave Suite M
orange starNo Reviews
26640 s western Ave Suite M HARBOR CITY, CA 90710
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Sampa's Pizza - Lomita
orange starNo Reviews
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107 Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext