Cavura Pizza

26261 Lorain Rd

Popular Items

Large 1 Topping$10.99
Boneless Wings (12 pieces)$12.00
Cheesy Bread (8 Slices)$8.00
Chicken wing (12 pieces)$12.00
Medium Pizza 14"$14.00
Small Pizza 10"$10.00
Two 14" 1-Topping Pizzas$14.99
Large Pizza 16"$16.00
Large 3-Topping & 2 Liter Soda$13.00
Garden Sampler$10.00
Crispy Breaded Cauliflower, Zucchini, Mushrooms. Served with Red Sauce & Ranch
Location

26261 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
