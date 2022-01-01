Go
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill

With an all-star team of employees who have dedicated their lives to the Metro Detroit restaurant scene, C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill delivers the best BBQ in Southeast Michigan.

1403 S Commerce Rd

Popular Items

Corn Fritter$0.99
Mac & Cheese$6.99
three-cheese sauce, addition of smoked meat optional
Beef Brisket
Rubbed and smoked daily, served sliced.
Corn Bread$4.99
Cheddar, jalapeño, served with whipped butter
Pulled Pork
Rubbed and smoked daily
Steak Burger$18.99
10oz USDA select house-ground patty blended with candied bacon fat, caramelized onions, smoked tomato aioli, arugula, provolone and cheddar cheese on a toasted parmesan-butter onion roll, with a side house zip sauce
Location

1403 S Commerce Rd

Walled Lake MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
