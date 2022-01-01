Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

We are located in beautiful downtown Peoria Heights, IL. We specialize in custom created individual Italian gourmet wood fired pizzas, salads, Italian gelato, appetizers and craft beer as well as wine on tap. Seasonal patio seating available. Dine in, carryout and delivery! Brienzo's can be delivered through the following services: Order2Eat or Uber Eats at www.brienzospizza.com

