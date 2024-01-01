Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cazba - Brentwood - 4567 Lougheed Highway
A map showing the location of Cazba - Brentwood - 4567 Lougheed HighwayView gallery

Cazba - Brentwood - 4567 Lougheed Highway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4567 Lougheed Highway

Burnaby, CN V5C 3Z6

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby CN V5C 3Z6

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
910 Northeast Tenney Road Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill - Blaine, WA
orange starNo Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company
orange starNo Reviews
685 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
La Piazza Dario - 3075 Slocan St
orange starNo Reviews
3075 Slocan St Vancouver, CN V5M 3E4
View restaurantnext
Thai Away Home (Namaimo St) - 2404 East Hastings Street
orange starNo Reviews
2404 East Hastings Street Vancouver, CN V5K 1Z1
View restaurantnext
Dachi Vancouver - 2297 E Hastings St
orange starNo Reviews
2297 E Hastings St Vancouver, CN V5L 1V3
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cazba - Brentwood - 4567 Lougheed Highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston