Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cazba - Coquitlam Centre Mall - 2929 Barnet Highway
A map showing the location of Cazba - Coquitlam Centre Mall - 2929 Barnet HighwayView gallery

Cazba - Coquitlam Centre Mall - 2929 Barnet Highway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2929 Barnet Highway

Coquitlam, CN V3B 5R5

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam CN V3B 5R5

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

InGrain Pastificio
orange starNo Reviews
126-1133 Mount Seymour Rd North Vancouver, CN V7G 2Y4
View restaurantnext
Creekside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
910 Northeast Tenney Road Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
DD MAU
orange starNo Reviews
145 E Pender St Vancouver, CN V6A 1T6
View restaurantnext
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill - Blaine, WA
orange starNo Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company
orange starNo Reviews
685 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Arms Reach Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4390 Gallant Ave North Vancouver District, CN V7G 1L2
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cazba - Coquitlam Centre Mall - 2929 Barnet Highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston