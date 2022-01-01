City Brew Coffee
Montana born and roasted.
1405 Hwy 2 East • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1405 Hwy 2 East
Kalispell MT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wonderstone Kitchen
Thoughtful and Inspired Craft Food
North Fork Pizza
North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home!
Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!
Gunsight Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
North Valley Eagles
Come in and enjoy!