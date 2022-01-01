Go
Toast

City Brew Coffee

Montana Born & Roasted

1816 3rd St. NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (377 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1816 3rd St. NW

Great Falls MT

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mt Pints

No reviews yet

We are a brewpub in Great Falls, Montana. Home of Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company and anything from Montana. We showcase local products as much as possible. From our beef, buns, spices, spirits and brews we have it all! Stop by for some great pub fare and a cold beer!

Crooked Tree Coffee

No reviews yet

Locally owned coffeeshop serving up one of a kind flavors! Our syrups are made from scratch and our pastries are made fresh each morning!

The Wild Hare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tracy's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston