Go
Toast

City Brew Coffee

Montana Born & Roasted

407 North Main Street • $

Avg 4.4 (100 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

407 North Main Street

Sheridan WY

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

No reviews yet

Takeout and Delivery Available!

Buttero Italian Eatery & Sports Lounge

No reviews yet

Open 11am till 8pm Mon thru Sat Sunday 10am - 8pm

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Frackelton’s not only goes the extra mile on quality, we are dedicated to bringing that quality to the table with a devotion to freshness and eye appeal. Our chefs and service staff work to make sure you not only have the most quality experience possible at Frackelton’s today but every time you dine with us…

Just LeDoux It Saloon

No reviews yet

Try our delicious food to go!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston