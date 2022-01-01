Cafes, Coffee & Tea
City Brew Coffee
Open today 5:00 AM - 5:00 PM
100 Reviews
$
1842 Sugarland Drive
Sheridan, WY 82801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1842 Sugarland Drive, Sheridan WY 82801
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
Takeout and Delivery Available!
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Just LeDoux It Saloon
Try our delicious food to go!!!
Buttero Italian Eatery & Sports Lounge
Open 11am till 8pm Mon thru Sat Sunday 10am - 8pm