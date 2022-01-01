City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
400 West Broadway • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
400 West Broadway
Missoula MT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Rhino - Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Front Street Pizza
Order and enjoy!
Brasserie Porte Rouge
Approachable French food like no other in Missoula, Montana, featuring 12 taps and a well-curated array of wines from all over the world, an oyster bar, and two happy hours.
Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.