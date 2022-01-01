Go
Toast

Clintons Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

27 High St • $

Avg 4.6 (2127 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Field greens, Julienne pear, Strawberries, Raspberry vinaigrette
Brick Oven Build Your Own$12.00
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Basil, Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh linguini
Brick Oven Cheese$12.00
Greek Salad$12.00
Field greens, Red onions, Red peppers, Grape tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese
10oz Burger$22.00
Swiss cheese, French fries
Arugula Salad$10.00
Shaved pecorino, Lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$11.00
Sun dried tomatoes, Shaved parmesan
Chicken Marsala$26.00
Portobello mushroom cream sauce, Fresh penne pasta
Baked Haddock$27.00
Potato Chip Encrusted Haddock, Asparagus Risotto
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

27 High St

Clinton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simple Man Saloon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Spruce Street Tavern

No reviews yet

Come hangout with us!

Sandee's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sandee's Restaurant is a mom & pop establishment that takes pride in every dish we put out.

Nashoba Valley `

No reviews yet

Our Vintner's Knoll is now open as our daytime restaurant where you can purchase food from our restaurant and wine from our retail store for on-site consumption.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston