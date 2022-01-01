Go
CB's Bistro

KEEPING TAHOE CHEESY FOR OVER 30 YEARS!
Our world (okay, locally) famous food uses high quality fresh ingredients for our mouth-watering sandwiches, burgers, pastas pizzas and more… all served in a fun, family-friendly, casual environment. Come see us in North Lake Tahoe for a slice of Tahoe’s favorite pizza by the lake, just a short drive from Kings Beach and Tahoe City.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5075 N Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$9.25
Mix greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, tomato and artichoke hearts. choose one of our dressing to be served on the side!
Ceasar
CB's Combo
Sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell pepper, yellow onion & black olives
Wings$11.00
(6) Wings come to an order and you have a choice of fire sauce (buffalo), plain or our house sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
The Classic Burger$11.95
1/3 lb or 1/4 lb house formed patty served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle on an onion bun
**1/4 lb only avail for beef patty** additional charges may be added**
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Chicken Parm Sub$15.25
A house specialty- breaded chicken served on a sourdough roll with house marinara and mozzarella cheese
BYO Pizza$17.25
Build Your own Pie
Ranch$0.75
Greek Gyros$14.95
Thin strips of lamb/beef served on pita bread with house tatziki, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

5075 N Lake Blvd

Carnelian Bay CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
