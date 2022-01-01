Go
CC Deli #212 image

CC Deli #212

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3601 North Main

Sheridan, WY 82801

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3601 North Main, Sheridan WY 82801

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Welcome Market Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

Just LeDoux It Saloon

No reviews yet

Try our delicious food to go!!!

CC Deli #212

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston