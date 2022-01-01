CC Holdings
Come in and enjoy!
7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive
Location
7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Artisan Bakery and Pastries
Discover new flavors. Discover Artisan. Step into our store where tradition meets new flavors and the smell of fresh bread puts a smile on your face. We bake Latino breads and pastries, plus a variety of hand crafted cakes, all with the quality and style of Europe's finest bakeries.
Coffee Zon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Vinny’s Drive Bar
Vinny's Drive Bar - 707 N. Lynhurst, Indianapolis, IN 46224 - Spirits, Restaurant, Sports. Vinny's offers a wide variety of entertainment: Touch Tunes, Darts, Electronic Bowling, Golden Tee, Driving Range, Corn Hole, Horseshoe Pit and more. We have a heated covered patio and a fire pit on beautiful concrete patio.
Daredevil Brewing
The Daredevil brewery and taproom provides a unique open atmosphere for guests to visit and take in the smells and sights of a production brewery while enjoying one of our hand crafted beers and fresh food options.