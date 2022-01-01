CC Pops
9 original flavors of chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!
3232 400 East
Popular Items
Location
3232 400 East
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tandoor
Come in and enjoy!
YUMZ, LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Land
La Tierra Del Buen Taco
The Land Of The Good Taco
Vengan Y Disfruten
Come in and enjoy!
Bad Ass Coffee
Handcrafted Hawaiian Coffees, Aloha atmosphere and great food