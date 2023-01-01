Go
A map showing the location of CC's Coffee House - 130 - DillardView gallery

CC's Coffee House - 130 - Dillard

Open today 5:30 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

113 Dillard Drive

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

113 Dillard Drive, Lafayette LA 70503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Poké Geaux - Johnson Street - 2668 Johnston St, C4
orange starNo Reviews
2668 Johnston St, C4 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Poké Geaux - Amb Caffery Pkwy - 4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102
orange starNo Reviews
4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Ruffino's on the River - 921 Camellia Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
921 Camellia Blvd Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 2
orange star2.8 • 36
4409 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lafayette

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CC's Coffee House - 130 - Dillard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston