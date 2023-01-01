CC’s Eats & Treats - 703 S 7th St
Open today 6:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
703 S 7th St, Greenfield OH 45123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roosters - Washington Court House
3.5 • 28
120 Crossings Drive Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
The Canteen @ Post 25 - 1240 Clinton Ave
No Reviews
1240 Clinton Ave Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
Orion Coffee and Tea - Washington Courthouse
No Reviews
407 South Elm Street Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant