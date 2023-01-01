Go
A map showing the location of CC yellow trailer 2 - 151 Central Square DriveView gallery

CC yellow trailer 2 - 151 Central Square Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

151 Central Square Drive

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick MD 20678

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Calvert Crabs 2
orange starNo Reviews
151 Central Square Drive Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Heritage 485
orange starNo Reviews
485 Main Street Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Brick Wood Fired Bistro - 60 Sherry Ln
orange starNo Reviews
60 Sherry Ln Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
896 Costley Way Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prince Frederick

O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Prince Frederick

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CC yellow trailer 2 - 151 Central Square Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston