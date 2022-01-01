Go
CC's Chicken Cutlets

180 7th street

#3. The Moscow$14.00
Russian Dressing, Shredded Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Chicken Cutlet
#4. Tuscan$14.00
Herb Aioli, Arugula, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet
Build Your Own$13.00
#7. Chicken Parm$14.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet
#1. The All-American$14.00
Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, Chicken Cutlet
#5. White Widow$14.00
Ranch Dressing, Shredded Lettuce, Crispy Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicken Cutlet
#6. The Don$14.00
Vodka Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet
Hand-Cut Fries$4.99
#2. The Dante$15.00
Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Pepper
#8. The Dankest$14.00
CC's Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chicken Cutlet
garden city NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
