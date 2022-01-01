CC's Low Carb Kitchen
CC's Kitchen features scratch made brunch, lunch and dinner with low carb and traditional high octane dining options.
800 S 4th Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 S 4th Street
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Daddy Rich's
Come in and enjoy!
Brazeiros
Come on in and enjoy!
All Thai'd Up
Authentic Thai Street Food made from scratch.
Green District
Come in and enjoy!