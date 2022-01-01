Go
CC's Low Carb Kitchen

CC's Kitchen features scratch made brunch, lunch and dinner with low carb and traditional high octane dining options.

800 S 4th Street • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Kitchen Sink Burger$26.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg & Fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

800 S 4th Street

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

