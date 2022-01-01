CD Roma Restaurant
Classic Italian, Hand Tossed Pizzas, Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Great food doesn't have be expensive!
1462 66TH ST N
Popular Items
Location
1462 66TH ST N
Saint Petersburg FL
Nearby restaurants
King of the Coop- St. Pete
Come in and enjoy!
Whiskey Wings Tyrone
Full service dine in, take out and delivery restaurant and sports bar
American House Senior Living
Come in and enjoy!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!