CD Roma Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N

Popular Items

16" Meat Lovers$25.00
Hand Tossed with mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham, bacon. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Cheese$14.00
Hand Tossed
16" Mediterranean$26.00
Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, Asiago, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, black olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, green onion. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" White$19.50
Hand Tossed with no sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & fresh garlic.
Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Petite Chicken Matteo$13.00
Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.
16" Supreme$27.00
Hand Tossed with lots of mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, meatball, mushroom, black olive, onion, bell pepper, extra sauce. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Brouhaha$17.50
Hand Tossed with Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Margherita$19.50
Hand Tossed with no sauce, olive oil, basil, tomato, mozzarella slices, salt & pepper. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
16" Hawaiian$17.50
Hand Tossed with lots of sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham. Specialty pizzas can not be combined.
Chicken Matteo$19.00
Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sun dried tomato & basil in a lemon butter sauce.
Location

Saint Petersburg FL

