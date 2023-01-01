CD's Wings Food Truck -
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
7685 W. 88th Ave, Westminster CO 80005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Philly - Wadsworth - 8755 Wadsworth Boulevard
No Reviews
8755 Wadsworth Boulevard Westminster, CO 80005
View restaurant