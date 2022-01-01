Go
At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Popular Items

Traditional Queso$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
Sweet Plantains$4.00
lime crema, chili salt
Mexican Style Street Corn$5.00
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
3 Amigos$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
Location

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
