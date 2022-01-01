Go
Casa Del Barco

At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

11800 West Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Barbacoa Taco ( 3 )$15.00
corn tortillas, braised brisket, jack cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, beef consommé. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Traditional Queso$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
3 Amigos$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Empanadas$8.00
peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Location

11800 West Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
