Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas

Come in and enjoy!

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120

Popular Items

IMMUNITY$9.75
pitaya-dragon fruit, orange, pineapple, bee pollen, honey, turmeric & unsweetened coconut milk.
P.B. CUP$7.75
peanut butter, chocolate & almond milk.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$13.25
acai blended w/strawberry, almond butter, greek yogurt, agave & almond milk. toppings: strawberry, raspberry, banana, granola, drizzled with agave nectar. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
BEACH BUM$12.25
pitaya-dragon fruit blended w/banana, pineapple & almond milk. toppings: kiwi, banana, pineapple, banana, granola & coconut flakes. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
SWEET & SPICY
yellowfin 'ahi' tuna & spicy krab w/cilantro, red onion, pineapple, jalapeño, crispy onion and roasted cashew topped w/spicy togarashi chili, jalapeño wasabi aioli* & eel sauce on top of black rice.
gluten: crispy onion, spicy krab, eel sauce
CRUZ'N THE TROPICS$7.75
orange, pineapple, mango, banana & almond milk.
P.B. & J$7.75
peanut butter, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry & almond milk.
C.D. BOWL$12.25
acai blended w/mixed berries, banana & almond milk. toppings: fresh strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, granola, sliced banana, drizzled with honey. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
P.B. & BERRIES BOWL$12.75
-acai blended w/peanut butter, mixed berries, banana & almond milk
-toppings: fresh strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, granola, sliced banana & cacao nibs. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
GOT THAT FIRE
yellowfin 'ahi' tuna tossed w/house poké sauce, sweet onion, jalapeño, cilantro, topped w/spicy togarashi chili, crispy onion, sriracha chili & spicy sriracha mayo. gluten: poke sauce, crispy onions
Location

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

