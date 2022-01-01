Go
Cebella's Pizza

Livonia's best for carryout and delivery pizza and subs!

CALZONES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

37625 5 Mile Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Round Pizza$6.99
Our original hand-tossed pizza
6 slices.
Large Round Pizza$11.99
Our original hand-tossed pizza.
10 slices
Garlic Cheesebread$6.99
Pizza dough covered in a garlic butter base, smothered with our premium pizza cheese and then topped with cheddar, baked to perfection and topped with grated parmesan. Cut into 12 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
Medium Round Pizza$9.49
Our original hand-tossed pizza.
8 slices
Large Combo Deal$25.99
A pair of 2-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks or a 2-liter!
Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless Wings (about 10) served hand-spun in your choice of six sauces. You can also choose to have the sauce on the side for dipping instead.
Ranch$0.94
Breadsticks$3.99
Fresh-baked bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan. 10 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
SUB: Italian$8.99
12" sub with Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
Cinnamon Breadsticks$4.99
Our pizza dough slathered with butter, covered in cinnamon and sugar, baked up good, cut into 12 pieces and drizzled in sweet dessert icing! *Not considered a low-calorie item for dietary purposes* :-P
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

37625 5 Mile Rd

Livonia MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
