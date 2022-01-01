Go
Toast

Cebu

Modern regional filipino cuisine in Chicago's Wicker Park

2211 West North Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Adobo$14.00
Two chicken thighs in signature adobo sauce, peppercorn, bay leaf, soy, vinegar, garlic, calamansi, coconut milk, ginger; served with garlic rice. (Citrus)
Beef Tapa$15.00
Flap steak marinated in soy calamansi, with pickled red onions; served with steamed rice. (Citrus)
Bam-i$16.00
Cebuano style pancit; egg noodles, glass noodles, chicken, pork, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, soy, oyster sauce, banana ketchup (Shellfish, Gluten)
Veggie Fried Rice$10.00
Garlic rice, tofu, carrots, mushrooms, sambal, soy vinegar sauce and cabbage. (Citrus)
Lumpia$10.00
Filipino fried egg rolls stuffed with pork, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, onion; with oyster sauce, dark mushroom soy sauce, rice wine and sesame oil (Nuts, Shellfish)
Sizzling Veggies$11.00
Mushroom, tofu, green beans, carrots, napa, soy, sambal, banana ketchup, sesame.
Sisig$17.00
Fried pork mask, pork paté (w/marjoram), jalapenos, onion, garlic, sisig sauce (oyster sauce, soy sauce, mayonnaise, calamansi); topped with calamansi curd jam and chicharon (Shellfish, Egg)
Black Truffle Tamarind Fries$5.00
Gambas$17.00
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, black pepper, calamansi, banana ketchup oyster sauce, soy, & chili flakes; served on a sizzling plate with rice (Shellfish)
Popcorn Chicken$9.00
Buttermilk and Chicken
See full menu

Location

2211 West North Ave.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tricycle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

No reviews yet

We're a NY slice joint but don't miss out on our awesome breakfast sandwiches!

Dimo's Pizza

No reviews yet

We see pizza as our crispy, chewy, edible passion – a platform on which we can imagine all our culinary ambitions. And we believe that our pizza can only be as relevant, radical and creative as the people who make it, support it and love it. As a people-centric company, every decision we make comes from our employees and stakeholders. We believe that our values are the DNA of our company because they are the DNA of our employees. We hire our staff based on their alignment with these Core Values and a passion for community engagement. As a result, though we operate as a for-profit entity, we utilize tenets from not-for-profit businesses in our operations by combining profit maximization with a focus on societal improvement.

The StopAlong

No reviews yet

A neighborhood spot for the kid in all of us, offering pizza, burgers, and a full bar, in a fun & friendly environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston