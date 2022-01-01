Go
Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that offers Pizza, Pizza delivery, Italian cuisines and select American dishes. Our St Louis style Pizza is the best. We didn’t invent thin crust; we just do it better and have been since 1983! We only buy the freshest ingredients available. Our portions are generous and our prices are competitive.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

12529 Olive Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)

Popular Items

Cecil's Big Deal$36.99
12" Cheese Pizza$10.49
Pick 3$26.99
14" 2 Topping Pizza$11.99
Toasted Ravioli$8.49
Medium 2 Topping$8.99
Pizza Plus$19.99
XL 2 Topping Pizza$14.99
9" Lunch Pizza
Chicken Wings$11.99
1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

12529 Olive Blvd

St Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
