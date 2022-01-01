Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that offers Pizza, Pizza delivery, Italian cuisines and select American dishes. Our St Louis style Pizza is the best. We didn’t invent thin crust; we just do it better and have been since 1983! We only buy the freshest ingredients available. Our portions are generous and our prices are competitive.



PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

12529 Olive Blvd • $$