Cedar City pizza restaurants you'll love

The Hub Pizza & More image

PIZZA

The Hub Pizza & More

2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salads$2.00
Fresh crispy spring mix lettuces with green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Regular Size Frostbites$4.25
A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.
More about The Hub Pizza & More
The Hub Pizza & More image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

The Hub Pizza & More

476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch

Avg 4.1 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
You choose your crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza.
More about The Hub Pizza & More
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

50 W Center St, Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fennel Sausage Pizza$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage aged and smoked mozzarella cheeses.
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, EVOO,
Fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil leaves.
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.
More about Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

