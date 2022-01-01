Cedar City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Cedar City
PIZZA
The Hub Pizza & More
2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City
|Popular items
|Salads
|$2.00
Fresh crispy spring mix lettuces with green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|Regular Size Frostbites
|$4.25
A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
The Hub Pizza & More
476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.00
You choose your crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza.
PIZZA
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria
50 W Center St, Cedar City
|Popular items
|Fennel Sausage Pizza
|$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage aged and smoked mozzarella cheeses.
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, EVOO,
Fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil leaves.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.