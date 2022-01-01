Chicken salad in Cedar City
Cedar City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City
|Small Country Chicken Salad
|$5.50
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, mini peppers, and sliced chicken (served with your choice of dressing)
|Large Country Chicken Salad
|$8.35
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, mini peppers, and sliced chicken (served with your choice of dressing)
Bruno's Italian
1744 W Royal Hunt Drive, Cedar City
|Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and our house chicken