Garlic bread in Cedar City

Cedar City restaurants
Cedar City restaurants that serve garlic bread

Bruno's Italian image

 

Bruno's Italian

1744 W Royal Hunt Drive, Cedar City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread (1 pc.)$1.10
Garlic Bread Order$3.30
More about Bruno's Italian
Restaurant banner

TACOS • BBQ

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1

565 S Main St, Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1

