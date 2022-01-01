Paninis in Cedar City
Cedar City restaurants that serve paninis
More about Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City
|Jim's Favorite Panini
|$7.00
Focaccia Bread, Turkey, Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Baby Spinach with Cream Cheese
|Italian Style Panini
|$7.00
Focaccia Bread, Beef Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spinach with Italian Dressing
More about Bruno's Italian
Bruno's Italian
1744 W Royal Hunt Drive, Cedar City
|Italian Combo Panini
|$11.95
Toasted French roll topped with mayo, Italian dressing, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a trio of meat; salami, capicollo, and mortadella.
|Pastrami Panini
|$11.95
Toasted French roll topped with mustard, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a hot pastrami.
|Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a pan seared chicken breast.