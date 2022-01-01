Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Cedar City

Cedar City restaurants
Cedar City restaurants that serve paninis

Jim's Favorite Panini image

 

Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso

777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jim's Favorite Panini$7.00
Focaccia Bread, Turkey, Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Baby Spinach with Cream Cheese
Italian Style Panini$7.00
Focaccia Bread, Beef Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spinach with Italian Dressing
More about Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
Item pic

 

Bruno's Italian

1744 W Royal Hunt Drive, Cedar City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Combo Panini$11.95
Toasted French roll topped with mayo, Italian dressing, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a trio of meat; salami, capicollo, and mortadella.
Pastrami Panini$11.95
Toasted French roll topped with mustard, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a hot pastrami.
Chicken Panini$10.95
Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a pan seared chicken breast.
More about Bruno's Italian

