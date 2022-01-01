Cedar Creek Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
2100 North Ursula Street
Location
2100 North Ursula Street
AURORA CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ursula Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
Root & Sprig
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!
Factory Five Five
Come in and enjoy!