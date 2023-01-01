Cedar Crest restaurants you'll love
Trail Rider Pizza
12165 N-14 HWY suite b2, CEDAR CREST
|Popular items
|Platinum Bar
|$5.25
Made from scratch in-house; smooth peanut butter, sweet chocolate, and crunchy rice crispy.
|CHEESE BREAD
|$14.99
14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella and spices.
Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2
|$1.99
Chocolate chip sea salt cookies made from scratch in house (vegan)
FRENCH FRIES
Greenside Cafe
12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.23
Spicy, marinated humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried, topped with a gochujang aioli and kimchi slaw. Served with your choice of side.
|Sangre de Cristo
|$14.11
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, house-roasted turkey, cheddar cheese and green chile layered on Hawaiian bread, dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.93
Cube steak, cut from fresh top round, hand battered and fried. Served with white cream sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables.