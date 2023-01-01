Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Crest restaurants you'll love

Cedar Crest restaurants
  • Cedar Crest

Cedar Crest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Cedar Crest restaurants

Trail Rider Pizza

12165 N-14 HWY suite b2, CEDAR CREST

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Platinum Bar$5.25
Made from scratch in-house; smooth peanut butter, sweet chocolate, and crunchy rice crispy.
CHEESE BREAD$14.99
14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella and spices.
Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2$1.99
Chocolate chip sea salt cookies made from scratch in house (vegan)
More about Trail Rider Pizza
Greenside Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenside Cafe

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.23
Spicy, marinated humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried, topped with a gochujang aioli and kimchi slaw. Served with your choice of side.
Sangre de Cristo$14.11
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, house-roasted turkey, cheddar cheese and green chile layered on Hawaiian bread, dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak$16.93
Cube steak, cut from fresh top round, hand battered and fried. Served with white cream sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables.
More about Greenside Cafe
Burger Boy

12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Burger Boy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedar Crest

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Pies

More near Cedar Crest to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
