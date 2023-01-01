Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Cedar Crest
/
Cedar Crest
/
Burritos
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Greenside Cafe
12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest
Avg 4.4
(527 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito Plate
$12.23
More about Greenside Cafe
Burger Boy
12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest
No reviews yet
Hand Held Burrito
$6.50
More about Burger Boy
