Cheeseburgers in Cedar Crest
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Trail Rider Pizza
Trail Rider Pizza
12165 N-14 HWY suite b2, CEDAR CREST
|12in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
|$20.99
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.
|14in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
|$22.99
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.
|16in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
|$24.99
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.