Enchiladas in Cedar Crest

Cedar Crest restaurants
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve enchiladas

Greenside Cafe

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
Brisket Enchilada$15.07
Slooooow cooked beef brisket, shredded, and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$14.13
Marinated in a mild blend of red chiles, slow cooked, shredded and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Veggie Guacamole Enchiladas$12.24
Fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, and served with fresh, basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Burger Boy

12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest

No reviews yet
Cheese Enchilada Plate$10.50
3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
