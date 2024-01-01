Enchiladas in Cedar Crest
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Greenside Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Greenside Cafe
12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest
|Brisket Enchilada
|$15.07
Slooooow cooked beef brisket, shredded, and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
|Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.13
Marinated in a mild blend of red chiles, slow cooked, shredded and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
|Veggie Guacamole Enchiladas
|$12.24
Fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, and served with fresh, basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.