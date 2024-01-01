Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Cedar Crest

Cedar Crest restaurants
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Trail Rider Pizza

12165 N-14 HWY suite b2, CEDAR CREST

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$13.99
More about Trail Rider Pizza
Greenside Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenside Cafe

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tray of Take and Bake Mac and Cheese$26.32
Tray of our Mac and cheese with green chile and shredded chicken.
Homemade Mac and Cheese$14.13
Curly pasta, mixed with real cheddar cheese, green chile and slow cooked shredded chicken. Topped with a crispy parmesan bread crumb.
More about Greenside Cafe

